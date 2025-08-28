State leagues are talent feeders, not competitors: DDCA president Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi, Aug 28; Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has praised the rise of T20 leagues across the country, stressing that these tournaments are not rivals but valuable platforms that help discover and nurture fresh talent.

He believes such initiatives only add depth to India’s cricketing ecosystem and contribute to the game’s overall growth.

"State leagues are not competitors to each other; they are feeders to their own ecosystems. Each state has its own talent pool and structure. More leagues only mean more opportunities for players, and that’s good for Indian cricket overall," Jaitely said.

Talking about the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the DDCA president highlighted that the competition has grown in scale, organisation and quality compared to its debut season.

He emphasised that the league has not only raised the bar in terms of on-field performances but has also taken significant strides in creating a stronger ecosystem for both men’s and women’s cricket in the capital.