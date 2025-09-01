ECI has lost credibility, says Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna

Patna, Sep 1: As the Voter Adhikar Yatra entered its final leg in Patna on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Maidan here, Yadav alleged that the poll body was functioning as an "extension" of the BJP.

“The credibility of the Election Commission is finished now. Through the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, people have realised how the Election Commission has worked as a wing of the BJP to favour the NDA in the state. BJP is exposed before the entire country,” Yadav said.

He further accused the BJP and the poll panel of "collusion in vote theft".