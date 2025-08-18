Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Announced as BJP-Led NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate.
The nomination was announced by BJP president JP Nadda
Opposition leaders are expected to discuss their joint candidate
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has chosen Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda on 17 August,2025. The polls are scheduled for September 9, with the last date for filing nominations on August 21.
Radhakrishnan, 68, is a seasoned politician from Tamil Nadu. He has served twice as a Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and was the BJP state president in Tamil Nadu from 2004 to 2007. He is also a former Governor of Jharkhand from 2023 to 2024 and had additional charge of Telangana. He served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry as well.
Nadda said the NDA hopes for a unanimous election and has reached out to opposition parties for support. He described Radhakrishnan as a respected statesman who commands admiration across all sections of society in Tamil Nadu. “We will talk to the Opposition to ensure an unopposed election,” Nadda said.
Radhakrishnan’s nomination is seen as part of the BJP’s ‘Mission South’ strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His experience in southern states, including Kerala, Telangana, and Puducherry, and his cordial relations with allies like AIADMK and DMK, are expected to strengthen the NDA’s position.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan, highlighting his dedication, humility, and grassroots work in Tamil Nadu. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will serve as Radhakrishnan’s campaign manager, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be his election agent.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc has announced it will field a joint non-political candidate. Opposition leaders are expected to discuss their nominee in a meeting on 18, August,2025 at Mallikarjun Kharge’s office.
Radhakrishnan expressed gratitude on X, thanking Prime Minister Modi for nominating him. Several leaders, including Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, congratulated him and praised his administrative experience.
The decision was finalized by the 11-member BJP Parliamentary Board, chaired by PM Modi. Senior leaders discussed the shortlist and consulted NDA partners, including JD(U) and TDP, before finalizing Radhakrishnan as the nominee.
The vacancy for Vice President arose after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 citing health reasons. The NDA aims to present a united front during the nomination and polling process. [Rh/Eth/VP]
