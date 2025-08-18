Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Announced as BJP-Led NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has chosen Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda on 17 August,2025. The polls are scheduled for September 9, with the last date for filing nominations on August 21.

Radhakrishnan, 68, is a seasoned politician from Tamil Nadu. He has served twice as a Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and was the BJP state president in Tamil Nadu from 2004 to 2007. He is also a former Governor of Jharkhand from 2023 to 2024 and had additional charge of Telangana. He served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry as well.

Nadda said the NDA hopes for a unanimous election and has reached out to opposition parties for support. He described Radhakrishnan as a respected statesman who commands admiration across all sections of society in Tamil Nadu. “We will talk to the Opposition to ensure an unopposed election,” Nadda said.