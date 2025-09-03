Dharmasthala case: SIT to seek extension of complainant's custody

Mangaluru, Sep 3: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of complainant Chinnaiah, known as the "masked man", ends on Wednesday. The SIT is preparing to produce him before the jurisdictional local court and seek an extension of his custody.

Sources in the SIT stated that they will seek 10 days of custody for further investigation.

The police have already conducted searches and mahazar proceedings in Dharmasthala, Ujire, Belthangady, and Bengaluru. They are also preparing to take him to Mandya in Karnataka, Salem in Tamil Nadu, and the national capital, Delhi.

The SIT is also preparing to question activists Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, Girish Mattennavar, T. Jayanth, and YouTuber Sameer, who raised their voices against temple authorities and made direct allegations targeting the Dharmadhikari.