Election Commission Issues Notice to Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera After BJP Claims that he has Two Voter Ids

The EC issued a notice to Pawan Khera under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, after BJP alleged he was registered as a voter in multiple constituencies.
Pawan Khera denied wrongdoing, claiming the EC is biased towards the ruling regime.
BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Khera of holding two active EPIC numbers, also alleging that his wife Kota Neelima has dual voter IDs,
The Election Commission served a notice to Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera on 2 September 2025, shortly after the BJP alleged that he was registered as a voter in more than two constituencies in Delhi. The BJP further claimed that Khera’s name is in both Jangpura and the New Delhi assembly constituencies.
The Election Commission issued the notice under Section 17 and Section 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The act strictly prohibits a person from registering in more than one constituency or holding multiple registrations in one constituency.
The Election Commission ordered Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera to submit an explanation along with relevant documents by 11 am on September 8, 2025. The poll panel told Khera to “show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under the said Act.”
Following the notice, Khera reacted on X and claimed that the Election Commission of India is biased towards the “ruling regime.” He further stated, “While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members.”
Pawan Khera stated in an interview that he got to know about his other active Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number after BJP made its allegations against him. He said, “I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that didn’t happen, and the Election Commission is to be blamed for this.” Khera further said that all the allegations against the Election Commission regarding the subject matter of Vote Chori have been accidentally raised again by BJP.
“This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission,” said Pawar. He referenced BJP leader Amit Malviya’s post on X regarding Khera holding two active EPIC cards.
“What Anurag Thakur did, Amit Malviya replicated - they both wanted to target us, but ended up targeting the Election Commission.” He further demanded the CCTV footage from the Election Commission to see whether his vote is getting misused or not. He said, “I would like to know from the Election Commission who is being made to cast their vote from the New Delhi constituency in my name.”
The Election Commission notice to Pawan Khera emerged after BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress spokesperson of holding two EPIC numbers on September 2, 2025.
Amit Malviya wrote on his X explaining Khera as someone who never misses an opportunity to “flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis.” He wrote that Khera holds two active EPIC numbers—one in Jangpura under East Delhi and another in New Delhi. He also mentioned the EPIC numbers for both constituencies as XHC1992338 (Jangpura) and SJE0755967 (New Delhi).
Malviya urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly and find out whether Khera misused his two voter IDs by voting multiple times. According to election law, if a person holds more than one voter ID, they face punishment with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.
In another post on X, Malviya revealed that not only does Pawan Khera have two voter IDs but also accused his wife Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, of holding two voter IDs. He wrote, “Kota Neelima, another Congress leader… and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs — one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.”
“Those indulging in Vote Chori are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions,” said Malviya, referencing the Vote Chori allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Malviya further wrote, demanding that Rahul Gandhi comment on the matter, and asked the EC to conduct a probe. [Rh/VS]
