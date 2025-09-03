Election Commission Issues Notice to Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera After BJP Claims that he has Two Voter Ids

Following the notice, Khera reacted on X and claimed that the Election Commission of India is biased towards the “ruling regime.” He further stated, “While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members.”

Pawan Khera stated in an interview that he got to know about his other active Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number after BJP made its allegations against him. He said, “I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that didn’t happen, and the Election Commission is to be blamed for this.” Khera further said that all the allegations against the Election Commission regarding the subject matter of Vote Chori have been accidentally raised again by BJP.

“This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission,” said Pawar. He referenced BJP leader Amit Malviya’s post on X regarding Khera holding two active EPIC cards.

“What Anurag Thakur did, Amit Malviya replicated - they both wanted to target us, but ended up targeting the Election Commission.” He further demanded the CCTV footage from the Election Commission to see whether his vote is getting misused or not. He said, “I would like to know from the Election Commission who is being made to cast their vote from the New Delhi constituency in my name.”