'Next-Gen' GST Reforms to Cut Healthcare Cost, Lead Towards Fit, Healthy Bharat: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 4: Calling the reforms made in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), truly next-gen in nature, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday said that it will bring down the healthcare costs and lead towards a fit and healthy Bharat.

The decision taken by the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday rationalised the indirect tax structure, cutting the current four slabs down to two -- scrapping the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, while retaining the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

As per the revision, life-saving drugs, health-related products, and some medical devices will see a rate cut from 12 per cent/18 per cent to 5 per cent or nil. The changes in GST rates on services will be implemented from September 22.

"Historic GST reforms under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji mark a giant step towards affordable healthcare for all," Nadda shared in a post on the social media platform X.

He highlighted that "essential drugs and devices will have 5 per cent/Nil GST. Health and life insurance is exempted from GST. Cheaper spectacles and diabetic foods. This is a true next-gen GST for a healthy India".

Further, GST has also been reduced for medicines, medical devices, and diagnostics. Gyms and wellness services made affordable points out that "preventive health is priority -- towards a Fit & Healthy Bharat", Nadda said.

These next-gen GST reforms will support ongoing growth and development, he said. On zero GST on life-saving drugs, including cancer and rare disease treatment, the Health Minister stated that the "reforms reaffirm our government’s commitment to the poor and middle class".

"Reduced tax rates on several essential products will enhance ease of living, help families manage costs, and bring relief to different sectors," he said.

Beyond boosting health services, Nadda said that these reforms will also "strengthen the ease of doing business and empower small businesses across the country". "PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Ease of Living shines in GST rationalisation," he said. [IANS/VS]

