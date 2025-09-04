‘Would have been stoned to death if remarks were on Islam’: BJP MLC Ravi on Banu Mushtaq

Addressing reporters in Raichur, Ravi said Mushtaq’s opinions were “against the culture of this land.”

“Her remarks on goddess Bhuvaneshwari -- can we clad her in a burqa? We apply sindoor, perform aarti, and offer flowers. Can she be covered with a burqa? These comments are not in tune with our culture,” he said.

Taking his attack further, he added: “If we say anything similar about Islam, the Quran, or Prophet Mohammad, will they tolerate it? If Banu Mushtaq had spoken about Islam the way she spoke about goddess Bhuvaneshwari, she would have been stoned to death. We are not seeking that -- we only demand that she apologise for hurting the sentiments of the majority community.”

Ravi also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for defending Mushtaq’s selection.

“By not demanding an apology, the Chief Minister is indirectly supporting her statements. If he respects this land and its language, he should have condemned her remarks. Instead, he is indulging in vote-bank politics,” Ravi charged.

