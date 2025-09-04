Youth Congress leader’s custodial assault case exposes police cover-up

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 4: Serious questions have been raised over a possible cover-up in the custodial assault case of Youth Congress Chovannur constituency president V.S. Sujith, with evidence indicating that the accused police officers were deliberately shielded through weak charges and token punishments.

Despite CCTV visuals clearly showing the brutal assault inside the Kunnamkulam police station, the officers were booked only under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code -- a minor offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” that carries a maximum one-year sentence.

Legal advice obtained by the department further stated that no additional departmental action was possible, as the four officers had already been penalised with the stoppage of increments for two years and a bar on promotions for three years.

This effectively insulated the accused from stronger disciplinary measures.

An inquiry report confirmed that the action taken was “only in name,” noting that the officers were never suspended during the investigation.

The report, prepared by ACP K.C. Seth, identified Sub-Inspector Nuhman, Senior CPO Sashidharan, and CPOs Sandeep and Sajeev as those who assaulted Sujith.

Sujith has further alleged that attempts were made to suppress the case by offering him and local leader Varghese Chovannur up to Rs 20 lakh as hush money.

He also claimed that Suhair, then the police driver and now employed with the Revenue Department, had participated in the assault but faced no action.