How Not to be Performative During Sex: Here are the Do’s and Dont’s

“Mainstream porn is heteronormative – , centres the penis, has very little foreplay and makes it seem like women can be instantly aroused and love everything that happens to them,” she says, "There is also a huge representation issue; no fat bodies, no disabled bodies. Porn has a race problem."

Body image issues often make people self conscious in bed – too busy thinking about how they are looking or moving to be present in the moment, too busy thinking about what the other person is thinking. Trying to impress someone, trying to act a certain way, trying to project a particular image of yourself – all of these are performances.

Performing keeps you out of the present and stops you from enjoying yourself, often making it hard to orgasm or causing erectile dysfunction. When someone is too focussed on their actions and not enough on their partner’s reaction, this can lead to more serious violations of consent as well.

But then, how to stop? According to Ms. Mourikis, the most important part of having authentic, enjoyable sex is being mindful. Simply wanting to be in the moment is not enough, we cannot help our intrusive thoughts. So, we must learn to engage with our mind and body at the same time. Of course, she clarifies, it’s probably best to practice this skill in a less high-stakes, non-sexual environment beforehand.