Those who call the Indian economy “dead” must have something wrong with their “head” : Athawale’s witty take on Rahul Gandhi

The RPI(A) leader strongly rejected Gandhi’s claim, highlighting that India is currently the world’s fourth-largest economy and continues to grow steadily. “Calling the economy ‘dead’ is not just incorrect but also irresponsible for an Indian citizen,” he said, adding that Gandhi’s words “do not resemble those of a true Indian citizen.”

Looking ahead, Athawale echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s economic rise. He predicted that India, now the fourth-largest economy, would soon become the third and then the second. “By 2047, on the completion of 100 years of independence, our country will be number one in the world. Poverty will be eradicated, every person will have a strong house, the unemployed will get jobs, and industrialists will have full support from the government and banks,” he said with confidence.