Nepal Gen Z Protests: Protestors Burn Down Nepali Congress Party Office

Gen Z protestors set fire to the Nepali Congress Party office in Sanepa, Nepal on Tuesday. The ongoing protest, led by Gen Z against systemic corruption, escalated after more than 20 deaths and over 100 casualties were reported on 8 September 2025.The protest further intensified as demonstrators began targeting the residences of political leaders with stone pelting and other violent acts. Protestors also attacked the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel in Bhaisepati.