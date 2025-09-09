Nepal Gen Z Protests: Protestors Burn Down Nepali Congress Party Office

A massive protest took place in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 8 September 2025. It took a violent turn, resulting in at least 20 deaths and more than 100 injuries. Amidst the widespread uproar, accompanied by violent protests, deaths, and injuries, the Nepal government on 9th September, 2025 lifted the ban imposed on 26 social media apps, including major platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X.

The demonstrations became violent when some protestors tried to infiltrate the parliament grounds. Police used tear gas, water cannons, and live fire to diffuse the raging crowd.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. In his statement, he said, “Today’s protest has caused great grief as many citizens lost their lives." He also assured that the government would provide proper treatment to the injured and make necessary arrangements for the families of the deceased.

Hours after lifting the social media ban on 9 September 2025, student-led protests erupted in Nepal, with demonstrators blocking roads near the parliament and other locations.