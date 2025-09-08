Gen Z rebels: Curfew in Nepal as youths protest over ban on social media platforms; PM Oli defends decision

Kathmandu, Sep 8: Youths belonging to Gen Z held protests in Nepal on Monday against alleged corruption and the government's decision to ban social media platforms, leading to curfew, local media reported. Protesters gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu on Monday to express their anger against the government's decision, while Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli continued to defend his decision to impose ban on social media sites.

Hashtags such as ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Babies’ have been trending online in recent days in Nepal, gaining momentum after the Oli-led government decided to block unregistered platforms, 'The Kathmandu Post' reported.

'Hami Nepal' organised the rally, which had requested for prior approval, according to the Kathmandu District Administration Office.

The group's chairperson, Sudhan Gurung, said the protest was held in response to the Nepal government's actions and corruption and mentioned that similar protests will be held across the country.

Organisers have been using social media to provide information regarding protest routes and safety tips and they have asked students to participate in the demonstrations in their uniforms, while carrying books.

The Nepali Army has been deployed in New Baneshwor after the situation escalated during the protest.

The Nepali Army was deployed after the curfew was imposed in the area. Authorities imposed curfew after protesters broke into restricted areas and entered the Federal Parliament premises.

Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even aerial shots to disperse the young protesters, 'The Himalayan Times' reported.