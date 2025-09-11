“Operation 37” for Regime Change in India? BJP Affiliated Journalist Lists Out Sensational Conspiracies on Dwindling India-US Relationship

Savio stated that as per his sources, a meeting was held on 4th and 5th September regarding the abortion of Operation 37 for two main reasons. The first one being the leak of information from within the US team that provided first-hand information about the Operation being carried out. The second reason points towards India’s action (not reaction) to the taunts and behaviour of US President Donald Trump as well as US Administration, Spokespersons and representatives like Peter Navarro whose statements were condescending, reeking of white supremacy and their idea of positioning India as a vassal state of US.

He further said that the meeting was attended by people like the US Chief of Staff, US Chief of the CIA and NSA with the two Indian beneficiaries who were collaborating with them. The meeting concluded with them deciding on Trump to work more cordially on mending his relationship with Modi to strengthen India-US bond. They viewed the current conflict led by the US President against India and its Prime Minister could be detrimental to long-term US-India relationships that can harm USA’s interest.

He further highlighted the fact that the abortion of the plan to create turmoil in India does not signify the end of the intentions but merely a small detour from their original plan to safeguard their greater interest. In the coming days, Trump will work on his relationship with Russia, India and China. It is just a temporary pause as the bully tactics and Deep State aggression were far from crumbling India. The point that significantly induced the abortion of the plan was the statement given by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that the unwritten 75 year rule prevailing between BJP and RSS says that if one continues their service to the country, they have every right to do so.