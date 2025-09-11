“Operation 37” for Regime Change in India? BJP Affiliated Journalist Lists Out Sensational Conspiracies on Dwindling India-US Relationship

Key Points:
BJP-affiliated politician Savio Rodrigues exposed a US-backed secret operation aimed at pressuring PM Modi to step down.
The plan involved using 37 BJP MPs to create internal divisions and destabilize the party contrasted by India’s firm and diplomatic stance.
India emphasized its mature, peaceful, and intelligent approach in dealing with geopolitical challenges while advocating the global philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”
In a podcast of Indian News Channel, Republic TV, BJP-affiliated Politician and journalist Savio Rodrigues spoke about the conspiracies that played a major role in the US-India bond’s changing dynamics. Savio Rodrigues is an Indian journalist and politician based in Velim, Goa who is the founder and editor-in-charge of a news portal named Goa Chronicle. In the podcast, he made several sensational reasons and plots that affected the course of action and led to the relationship going from friendly to sour to now back to friendly as Trump calls Modi a ‘good friend’ and India a ‘great country’.
He started the podcast by telling that he gave the alert three weeks ago regarding schemes of the Deep State, CIA and US President Donald Trump. He claimed that the Deep State devised an Operation “Diversion, Deception and Division” with the agenda “Modi must go”, basically a “Regime Change”. As pointed out by the politician, their intent was to pressure Modi into giving up his position as the Prime Minister of India that he currently holds as his actions do not align with the interests of the Deep State and US Administration.
Regime Change Operation
He further added how certain information and speculations have been circulating around after the revelation of the Operation earlier in the same Republic Podcast. As per his revelation, the operation had two agendas, firstly the ‘CP model’ suggesting Change of Prime Minister of India or Person of a certain position. And secondly, the RC model that means Regime Change. They have been working towards these two agendas to ensure a smooth flow of their plan to overthrow PM Modi.
Operation 37
The Operation has two steps - Operation Diversion, Deception and Division; and Operation 37. Combining the two, they intended to use 37 Members of the Parliament within BJP to create division and confusion within the party and with RSS to ensure pressure on Modi. He gave his views regarding the operation that it was debunked and thrown into the bin which led to the failure of the whole ploy.
Savio stated that as per his sources, a meeting was held on 4th and 5th September regarding the abortion of Operation 37 for two main reasons. The first one being the leak of information from within the US team that provided first-hand information about the Operation being carried out. The second reason points towards India’s action (not reaction) to the taunts and behaviour of US President Donald Trump as well as US Administration, Spokespersons and representatives like Peter Navarro whose statements were condescending, reeking of white supremacy and their idea of positioning India as a vassal state of US.
Internal Support:
He further said that the meeting was attended by people like the US Chief of Staff, US Chief of the CIA and NSA with the two Indian beneficiaries who were collaborating with them. The meeting concluded with them deciding on Trump to work more cordially on mending his relationship with Modi to strengthen India-US bond. They viewed the current conflict led by the US President against India and its Prime Minister could be detrimental to long-term US-India relationships that can harm USA’s interest.
He further highlighted the fact that the abortion of the plan to create turmoil in India does not signify the end of the intentions but merely a small detour from their original plan to safeguard their greater interest. In the coming days, Trump will work on his relationship with Russia, India and China. It is just a temporary pause as the bully tactics and Deep State aggression were far from crumbling India. The point that significantly induced the abortion of the plan was the statement given by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that the unwritten 75 year rule prevailing between BJP and RSS says that if one continues their service to the country, they have every right to do so.
Savio further added that the Indian government has always acted in a diplomatic and mature way rather than being whimsical and would continue to do so. He urged everyone to be alert and conscious of the schemes as they have gone to the extent of targeting castes in India, especially Brahmins, to gain maximum profit. Savio praised Indian Intelligence Agencies for protecting the nation's security as well as political interests.
He continued as how India showed the world that it stands tall amid all the opposition, social games and unrest from the US, fighting back with assertiveness and not aggression. He further described the beauty of Indian diplomatic relationship stating it to be “the purest form of ‘Artha Shastra’” while dealing with the US. He went on to say “we get the work done” glorifying India’s soft, quiet and attentive approach which is backed upon by the strong intelligence unit. He said that he does not need to reveal the true nature of “Spy Craft” and how they have built assets all over the world.
He added Henry Kissinger’s words that a friend to the enemy of the US will be in danger but the position of a friend to the US is even more lethal and dangerous. Americans have always done things their way and will continue to do so. The disruptive games of Trump had impacted America the most, bringing India, Russia and China together.
He then provided India’s stand saying we will fight with all mechanisms having India’s best interest and considering the geopolitical situation around the world. He elaborated on India’s beliefs in working with peace and not creating more wars. The belief of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, that sees the world as a family, was his concluding ideas. [Rh/SY]
