Trump Announces Resumption of Trade Talks with India, Calls PM Modi 'Very Good Friend'

Washington, Sep 10: In a significant step toward easing tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has resumed trade negotiations with India.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump, on Tuesday, also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he added.

Trump’s latest statement follows a recent softening of rhetoric from the US side.