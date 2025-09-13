Jagdeep Chhokar Remains the Most Consequential Figure in Nation’s Electoral Reform History; India’s Backsliding in Electoral Transparency and Slow Reforms Continued to Frustrate Him Till Last Breath and He Kept Fighting

Professor Jagdeep Singh Chhokar, co-founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) passed away at the age of 81
Through ADR, he drove key reforms by mandating candidate disclosures, exposing flaws in political funding, and questioning Election Commission practices.
Remembered as a fearless crusader for clean politics, he was praised by election commissioners, politicians, and civil society.
Professor Jagdeep Singh Chhokar, co-founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), passed away at the age of 81 after suffering a sudden heart attack at 4 a.m. on Friday, 12 September 2024. Known as a tireless fighter for electoral transparency, he was fondly remembered as a mentor, teacher, activist, lawyer, writer, birdwatcher, and conservationist. Even in his eighties, he remained deeply engaged in the struggle to make Indian democracy more accountable and transparent. In his final act of service, his body was donated to Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi.
Born in 1944, Chhokar’s academic journey was remarkable and diverse. He graduated in Production and Mechanical Engineering in 1967 and earned an MBA from Delhi University in 1977. He completed his Ph.D. in Management and Organisational Behaviour from Louisiana State University in 1983, and added a law degree (LLB) from Gujarat University in 2005. His love for nature also led him to complete a certificate in ornithology from the Bombay Natural History Society in 2001. He trained first as an engineer, then moved through management and law, combining all three fields.
Chhokar began his professional career with the Indian Railways as an engineer-manager and later worked as an international marketing manager. In the mid-1980s, he joined the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on deputation and eventually left the Railways to serve full-time at IIM-A until his retirement in 2006. Over more than two decades, he taught, researched, and mentored as Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Dean, and Director-in-charge. He also taught in countries including the United States, Australia, France, and Japan.
The turning point in his life came in 1999 when his colleague from IIM-A, Trilochan Sastry, examined the nomination papers of Lok Sabha candidates from Ahmedabad. The documents revealed that candidates were only required to give very minimal personal details. They thought this was not enough for voters to make an informed choice. Along with Sastry and other colleagues, Chhokar felt this needed to change. Together they filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Delhi High Court, which marked the birth of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
ADR soon became one of India’s most influential civil society organisations. Its principle was simple yet powerful: voters have a right to know about their candidates. In 2002, after ADR’s petition, the Supreme Court made it mandatory for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to disclose their criminal records, assets, income, and educational qualifications through sworn affidavits. This was a landmark ruling that reshaped Indian democracy. Despite attempts by the government to nullify the judgment through an ordinance, the Supreme Court struck it down, affirming the citizen’s right to information.
Over the next three decades, Chhokar and ADR played a central role in multiple legal battles that transformed Indian elections. In 2024, ADR’s petition against the controversial Electoral Bond Scheme led to the Supreme Court striking it down as unconstitutional. The ruling said that unlimited and anonymous political donations violated citizens’ right to know. In the same year, another ADR petition resulted in the introduction of a new system to check and verify Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the request of runners-up in elections.
Chhokar also led ADR’s fight against the Election Commission’s reluctance to share polling footage and questioned the opaque process of appointing Election Commissioners. His last major battle was over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, where ADR petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent potential voter exclusion. The case was still being heard at the time of his passing, with the Court directing that Aadhaar be accepted as a valid ID, a demand Chhokar had made from the beginning.
Apart from electoral reforms, Chhokar also co-founded Aajeevika Bureau, an organisation focused on migrant workers, and pursued his passion for birdwatching and conservation. He was equally accomplished as a writer, publishing in academic journals and contributing columns to major newspapers.
Tributes poured in after his passing. Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi described him as a “crusader for clean elections and electoral reforms,” while former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa called his death “tragic,” stressing that voices like his are vital for questioning authority in any democracy. RJD MP Manoj Jha said his passing was not just the loss of a man but “the silencing of a conscience that relentlessly spoke for the integrity of India’s democracy.”
ADR itself summed up his legacy: “His vision reshaped the way India thinks about elections and accountability. His absence leaves a void, but his example will continue to inspire all who strive for a stronger and more vibrant democracy.” It added, “He was more than an advocate for clean politics; he was a generous mentor, an incisive thinker, and a warm friend. He was fearless and honest, often the loudest voice in the room.”
Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party and a Chicago-based doctor, also mourned Shri Jagdeep Chhokar’s death on X. He described it as a great loss for Indian democracy, which he said remains vulnerable to the collective evils of organized gangs (political parties), a soul-less “presstitute”/Godi media, and indifferent citizens. He noted that speaking about democratic reforms in such a vitiated environment is a virtuous act, and that is why Chhokar’s contributions must be remembered with deep appreciation.
Raizada also recalled Chhokar’s valuable insights in his web series Transparency: Pardarshita. Chhokar had explained the two types of political funding and emphasized that all political parties conceal the sources of their funds. He highlighted how the previous government introduced Electoral Trusts to manage donations, which later, through investigations, revealed that one such trust was backed by Vedanta Resources Ltd., a UK-based company, resulting in both BJP and Congress receiving foreign funds—a clear violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution & Regulation Act), which prohibits political donations from foreign sources. In 2014, the Delhi High Court found both parties guilty and directed the government to act, but no action was taken even years later.
Chhokar also said that both the earlier Electoral Trust scheme and the later introduced Electoral Bond scheme were widely misused. Instead of fixing these flaws, governments tried to hide the misuse by continuing to alter laws or create new ones. Throughout his life, Chhokar worked tirelessly to protect citizens’ rights and safeguard India’s electoral system. He stood as a true example of how an engaged citizen can bring about change and defend the very foundations of democracy.
Professor Jagdeep Singh Chhokar’s life was defined by persistence, courage, and service. He began as an engineer and academic but became one of India’s most important democracy activists. Through ADR, he ensured that voters had the right to know about their leaders, fought against corruption in political funding, and stood for accountability in elections. His legacy is not only in the landmark judgments he helped secure but also in the unfinished work of building a stronger democracy. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of integrity and reform, reminding the nation the duty of citizens. [Rh/VP]
Also Read: