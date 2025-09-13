Jagdeep Chhokar Remains the Most Consequential Figure in Nation’s Electoral Reform History; India’s Backsliding in Electoral Transparency and Slow Reforms Continued to Frustrate Him Till Last Breath and He Kept Fighting

Chhokar began his professional career with the Indian Railways as an engineer-manager and later worked as an international marketing manager. In the mid-1980s, he joined the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on deputation and eventually left the Railways to serve full-time at IIM-A until his retirement in 2006. Over more than two decades, he taught, researched, and mentored as Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Dean, and Director-in-charge. He also taught in countries including the United States, Australia, France, and Japan.

The turning point in his life came in 1999 when his colleague from IIM-A, Trilochan Sastry, examined the nomination papers of Lok Sabha candidates from Ahmedabad. The documents revealed that candidates were only required to give very minimal personal details. They thought this was not enough for voters to make an informed choice. Along with Sastry and other colleagues, Chhokar felt this needed to change. Together they filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Delhi High Court, which marked the birth of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR soon became one of India’s most influential civil society organisations. Its principle was simple yet powerful: voters have a right to know about their candidates. In 2002, after ADR’s petition, the Supreme Court made it mandatory for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to disclose their criminal records, assets, income, and educational qualifications through sworn affidavits. This was a landmark ruling that reshaped Indian democracy. Despite attempts by the government to nullify the judgment through an ordinance, the Supreme Court struck it down, affirming the citizen’s right to information.