8 Quotes on Democracy: How It Was, How It Is, and How It Should Be

From Sadhguru to Bertolt Brecht, thinkers remind us that democracy thrives on active participation and cannot function if citizens remain passive.
Voting is only the beginning—true democracy requires citizens to stay engaged, question leaders, and hold institutions accountable.
The quotes warns that ignoring politics results in corruption, inequality, and weak governance.
As International Democracy Day approaches, it is worth reflecting on the journey of humanity’s greatest political idea—Democracy. The concept first took root in ancient Athens as a system of direct participation and has evolved over centuries into the representative form we know today. From citizens making laws in assemblies to elected representatives shaping governance, democracy has continuously adapted to meet the changing needs of societies.
This article brings together those perspectives, tracing the evolution of democracy and exploring how it continues to shape our lives today.
Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, is an Indian yogi, spiritual leader, and founder of the Isha Foundation. Beyond his spiritual teachings, he often reflects on social and civic responsibilities, offering practical wisdom for modern life. One of his most powerful observations about governance is this statement.
Sadhguru reminds us that democracy is not something that happens on its own or only during elections. Casting a vote once in five years is only the beginning. True democracy requires continuous involvement—citizens must stay informed, raise their voices when necessary, question their leaders, and take responsibility for the nation’s direction. Leaders, as Sadhguru says, are merely “citizens on temporary employment.” It is the people who hold ultimate power, and that power is meaningful only when exercised with awareness and participation.
Democracy shapes our access to education, justice, opportunities, and basic needs. If citizens are active, conscious, and engaged, democracy can create fairness and progress. But when people remain passive, things like corruption, inequality, and inefficiency take root. Sadhguru’s words remind us that democracy is not a system we watch from the sidelines—it is a collective responsibility that demands action, vigilance, and commitment from every citizen.
Charles Pierre Péguy was a French poet, essayist, and editor, who explored his ideals through the contrast between tyranny and freedom. In a tyranny, power is concentrated in the hands of a few. Rules, decisions, and orders come from the top down, leaving little room for debate or dissent. Because everything is tightly controlled, tyranny often appears well-organized and efficient, with a single authority dictating how society functions.
Freedom, in contrast, is naturally more complex and “messy.” In a free society, people have the right to question authority, protest, disagree, and voice different opinions. Decision-making can be slower because it requires discussion, debate, and compromise. The diversity of thought inherent in freedom makes it harder to enforce a single, rigid order.
Péguy’s insight highlights that while tyranny may seem disciplined and orderly, its efficiency comes at the cost of justice, individuality, and human dignity. Freedom may appear chaotic, but its true strength lies in openness, adaptability, and respect for the rights of all citizens. Justice, progress, and genuine societal growth flourish only where freedom prevails.
Chanakya, the great teacher and advisor to Chandragupta Maurya, played a crucial role in shaping the Maurya Empire. Renowned for his wisdom in politics and economics, he authored the Arthashastra, a landmark text on governance, strategy, and statecraft. His ideas were far ahead of their time and continue to hold relevance in today’s world.
In one of his observations, Chanakya explained that just as it is impossible to know how much water a fish drinks while swimming, it is equally difficult to detect when officials misuse their power. Corruption often works in secrecy, hidden from public view, yet its impact is widespread. It weakens institutions, creates inequality, and erodes people’s trust in governance. This insight reminds us that corruption is not always visible, but its effects can silently damage society from within.
For modern democracies, this teaching serves as a vital warning. A strong democracy is built on honesty, accountability, and fairness, but corruption threatens these foundations. To safeguard the system, constant vigilance is necessary through independent courts, a free press, active citizen participation, and strong anti-corruption measures. Democracy is not just about electing representatives; it is about ensuring that power is exercised responsibly and in the interest of all.
Winston Churchill, the British statesman and writer, often spoke about freedom in many forms, including economic freedom. He pointed out that without it, good governance is difficult to exist. His famous remark highlights the direct link between excessive restrictions and the rise of illegal trade. When governments impose too many controls—through bans, overregulation, or monopolies—they do not eliminate people’s needs. Instead, these needs are pushed underground, creating black markets where trade takes place without fairness or accountability.
In a democracy, the free market is more than just business—it represents freedom of choice. People should have the right to buy, sell, innovate, and prosper. When these freedoms are destroyed, corruption spreads, illegal networks grow stronger, and ordinary citizens suffer. Economic freedom, like free speech and voting, is essential for democracy to survive.
Churchill’s words also remind us that balance is key. Markets do need regulation to prevent exploitation and inequality, but too much interference often backfires. A healthy democracy allows markets to function freely while ensuring fairness and protecting the vulnerable. Even today, whenever governments restrict basic economic rights—such as currency use or access to essential goods—black markets emerge as survival systems.
Minhaz Merchant is an editor, author, and publisher who founded the pioneering media firm Sterling Newspapers Pvt. Ltd., later acquired by the Indian Express Group. In his views on governance and democracy, Merchant highlights the deep connection between political reform, good governance, and inclusive economic growth. He argues that without strong and transparent political systems, governance at every level—local, state, and national—remains weak. Corruption, inefficiency, and poor decision-making can block progress, no matter how many policies are introduced.
He also emphasizes that economic liberalization alone is not enough. Opening markets and encouraging private growth may create wealth, but if governance is flawed, that wealth rarely benefits the poor and marginalized. Instead, the gains are captured by the powerful, leading to rising inequality.
In essence, Merchant’s statement reminds us that politics and economics are inseparably linked. For reforms and liberalization to truly uplift society, especially the underprivileged, there must first be meaningful political reform—ensuring accountability, transparency, and fair distribution of resources. Only then can development become both sustainable and inclusive.
The phrase, made popular by Gurcharan Das, highlights a paradox in India’s development story. It reflects the idea that much of India’s economic progress has happened not because of state support, but often in spite of it. Innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience among citizens and private enterprises have powered growth, while government institutions have frequently lagged behind, burdened by inefficiency, corruption, and bureaucratic red tape.
Das elaborated on this thought in his book India Grows at Night: A Liberal Case for a Strong State. He explained that India’s rise has largely been a bottom-up success, unlike China, which has achieved growth through a top-down approach led by the state. According to him, India’s grassroots-driven success is not only more heroic but also more enduring. However, Das warned that India should not remain a country that only “grows at night.” To secure sustainable progress, its institutions must be reformed so that the state contributes actively to growth rather than holding it back. Private achievement and public failure cannot coexist if India wants to reach its full potential.
The quote celebrates India’s entrepreneurial spirit, which has thrived even in the face of weak governance. But it also cautions that without a capable and accountable state—one that upholds the rule of law, ensures fairness, and strengthens institutions—progress will remain uneven, inequalities will widen, and corruption will persist. For India to sustain its rise, the government must “wake up” and play its rightful role in supporting and amplifying the nation’s growth.
Confucius, also known as Kong Qiu, was a great Chinese philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period and is regarded as one of the most influential thinkers in history. Much of East Asia’s cultural and moral values are rooted in his teachings. One of his famous ideas explains how the condition of a country can be judged by how it treats poverty and wealth. He contrasts the role of individuals in a well-governed society with those in a corrupt or poorly governed one.
According to Confucius, poverty in its simplest sense is the natural starting point of human life. He says we are all born with nothing and must rely on what we are given or what we earn. In a fair and well-governed society, poverty should be rare and even shameful, because resources are shared, opportunities are open, and people are empowered to improve their lives. If someone remains poor in such a society, it often reflects personal failure rather than the system itself. In contrast, in a corrupt or unjust state, wealth becomes shameful, since it is often accumulated through exploitation, dishonesty, or by ignoring the suffering of others.
Confucius’ wisdom makes it clear that poverty is not inevitable; it usually arises from corruption, inequality, and mismanagement. A government that helps its citizens escape poverty, ensures fair distribution of resources, and creates opportunities for growth demonstrates true success. The real measure of good governance is not how much wealth a nation produces, but how fairly that wealth is shared. In a just society, poverty diminishes, while in a corrupt one, wealth itself becomes a symbol of injustice.
Bertolt Brecht (1898–1956), a German poet, playwright, and theatrical reformer, is remembered not only for transforming modern theatre through his concept of epic theatre but also for his sharp political insights. His famous reflection on the “political illiterate” serves as a powerful warning against ignoring politics. Brecht explained, in simple yet profound words, how problems arise when people distance themselves from political life. Many often say, “What does politics have to do with me? I hate politics. Why does it matter so much?” Brecht’s answer is clear: if you live, breathe, drink water, eat food, work, and have a family—politics matters to you.
Democracy thrives on active citizen participation, but when individuals withdraw from political processes, they unknowingly weaken the very system meant to protect their rights and interests. Politics is not an abstract concept; it directly shapes the cost of food, rent, medicine, education, and every necessity of daily life. To remain indifferent is to hand over control of these vital aspects to others.
The quote also challenges the false pride some people take in “hating politics.” Brecht calls such an attitude not only ignorant but deeply harmful. By rejecting political participation, citizens create space for corrupt and opportunistic leaders to rise unchecked. Silence and disengagement, instead of being neutral, become enablers of corruption and injustice. For democracy to flourish, citizens must be active participants—voting, staying informed, questioning leaders, and holding institutions accountable. Brecht’s words remain a timeless reminder that democracy is fragile without engaged citizens and that political literacy is inseparable from the quality of everyday life.
Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, President of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) and a Neonatologist at Chicago practicing for the last 23 Years. He has also shared his view on what democracy is and what it has become nowadays. He says, “India badly needs reforms to upgrade its democracy. We need political, judicial, electoral, and administrative reforms so that democracy can deliver to the expectations of people. At this point, we call it Loktantra, but the Lok part has gone out of this, and the Tantra has taken over. Also, in India, people need to demand developmental politics. The current lot of politicians and political parties are good at raking up bogus issues and divisive issues and keep the public busy in that. Unless the people force them to talk about jobs, economy, they're not going to change their colors. And that is why I always say that we need developmental politics.”
Dr. Raizada believes that India is in a desperate need of Electoral and Social reforms., “Without electoral reforms, broader public participation will not happen in our democracy. The entrenched political parties are acting like gangs, and without inner party democracy, they have become a threat to our democracy.”
His words serve as a reminder that democracy is not a finished product but a continuous process that requires reforms, accountability, and active citizen involvement. As we reflect on these ideas, it becomes clear that the future of democracy in India—and elsewhere—depends on how well people safeguard its spirit and demand a system that truly delivers for all.
