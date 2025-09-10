8 Quotes on Democracy: How It Was, How It Is, and How It Should Be

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, President of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) and a Neonatologist at Chicago practicing for the last 23 Years. He has also shared his view on what democracy is and what it has become nowadays. He says, “India badly needs reforms to upgrade its democracy. We need political, judicial, electoral, and administrative reforms so that democracy can deliver to the expectations of people. At this point, we call it Loktantra, but the Lok part has gone out of this, and the Tantra has taken over. Also, in India, people need to demand developmental politics. The current lot of politicians and political parties are good at raking up bogus issues and divisive issues and keep the public busy in that. Unless the people force them to talk about jobs, economy, they're not going to change their colors. And that is why I always say that we need developmental politics.”

Dr. Raizada believes that India is in a desperate need of Electoral and Social reforms., “Without electoral reforms, broader public participation will not happen in our democracy. The entrenched political parties are acting like gangs, and without inner party democracy, they have become a threat to our democracy.”

His words serve as a reminder that democracy is not a finished product but a continuous process that requires reforms, accountability, and active citizen involvement. As we reflect on these ideas, it becomes clear that the future of democracy in India—and elsewhere—depends on how well people safeguard its spirit and demand a system that truly delivers for all.

