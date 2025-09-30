'Irreparable loss to BJP': Leaders Condole Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Demise

New Delhi, Sep 30: BJP leaders on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the party's veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away early in the morning at AIIMS Delhi and remembered his contributions in strengthening the party in the national capital.

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, passed away at the age of 93. His mortal remains will be brought to the Delhi BJP office to pay last respects.

Malhotra served as a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi. He served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as President of the BJP Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.

The party further mentioned that Malhotra's work in Delhi over the last 45 years made him "one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital".

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "I am deeply grieved by the passing of BJP's senior leader Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, who played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the organisation from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP."

"Whether as the President of Delhi BJP, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, or as a people's representative, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji served the country and the people of Delhi in every role. In every meeting with him, I gained insights into many intricate aspects related to the organisation," Shah added.

He said that the entire BJP stands with his family members in this hour of grief, adding, "May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."