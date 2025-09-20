PM Modi to visit J&K next week to assess damage caused by recent floods: BJP leader

Jammu, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir next week on a one-day schedule to assess the damage caused by recent floods, a BJP leader here said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul, has confirmed the planned visit, saying that PM Modi will visit the union territory during Navratras, and the dates are currently being finalised.

The Prime Minister's visit to the flood-affected areas of both the Jammu division and the Valley is expected to take place during the Navratra festival, beginning on September 22, although the exact date is yet to be decided.

PM Modi will visit flood-hit areas in both Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources also said that during his visit, PM Modi is expected to announce a major relief package for the affected population of the Union Territory.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to be a one-day trip, during which he will take stock of the destruction caused by cloudbursts, landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain.

He is also likely to meet with residents affected by the natural disasters.

A high-level Central government team will accompany the Prime Minister to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage, particularly in the worst-hit areas of the Jammu region.

"An aerial survey of the flood-affected regions is also on the Prime Minister's itinerary," sources revealed.

Based on the findings of the visit and assessment, the Centre is expected to announce a substantial relief package for the UT.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Jammu to review the flood situation. A central team has already completed a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the relentless rains across Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir was ravaged by an unprecedented flood that adversely affected both the Jammu division and the Valley, with the Jammu division bearing the brunt of the vagaries of nature.

A cloudburst on August 14 killed 67 people, mostly pilgrims of Mata Machail Devi Yatra, and injured over 100 others in Kishtwar district.

On August 26, 32 pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine were killed when a landslide hit a shelter space on the route of the shrine.

The landslide hit the shelter space when the Yatra was officially suspended and most of the pilgrims had returned to Katra base camp, but many pilgrims had taken shelter, which was hit by the landslide.

(IANS/NS)

