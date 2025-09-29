Sanjay Jaiswal Threatens Rs 132.24 Crore Defamation Suit Against Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 29: BJP MP from Bihar's West Champaran, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, on Monday strongly rebutted the allegations of diesel theft and changes in the alignment of the Cantonment Overbridge levelled by Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, warning of a Rs 132.24 crore defamation suit if he does not issue a public apology.

Addressing the media in Bettiah, Jaiswal presented Right to Information (RTI) reports obtained from the Indian Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to counter the charges.

“Both departments have clearly stated that the alignment of the Cantonment Overbridge has not been altered and no changes have been made to the design of the National Highway,” he said.

On the allegation of diesel theft, Jaiswal said Kishor based his claim on a letter written by Municipal Corporation Mayor Garima Devi Sikaria, despite admitting in his own response that the petrol pump in question does not belong to Jaiswal.