'Don’t know who started slogan of dividing nation': Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on ‘I Love Muhammad’ row

New Delhi, Oct 6: Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding the "I Love Muhammad" slogan, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in an exclusive interview with IANS that India does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste and that the country stands united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that both minority and majority communities are protected equally under the Constitution.

He also spoke at length on a range of issues, including Rahul Gandhi’s foreign remarks on Indian democracy, Gen Z’s rejection of dynastic politics, the role of RSS in nation-building, and recent statements by Congress leaders questioning the Armed Forces.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: Congress leaders are being extremely sensitive about the 'I Love Prophet Muhammad' issue. They are continuously advocating it. What would you say?

Kiren Rijiju: I am the Minister for Minority Affairs, and in our country, whether someone belongs to a minority or majority community, everyone is treated equally. The Constitution ensures protection for all. Prime Minister Modi launched the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and initiated programmes based on unity and development. Since becoming Minister for Minority Affairs, I have visited every region and met people from all communities. I don’t know who started the slogan of dividing the nation in the name of religion, but under PM Modi's leadership, we stand united. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has travelled from Colombia to Peru. He is continuously questioning Indian democracy. What would you say?

Kiren Rijiju: Rahul Gandhi keeps secretly travelling abroad again and again. I have no personal concern with that, nor am I interested. But as the Leader of Opposition, when he delivers speeches abroad, we listen carefully because he represents Parliament...And when our Leader of Opposition speaks negatively about the country, against Indian democracy and the Indian system and says that India cannot provide global leadership, it does not feel right. The concern is that people might start thinking that India has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, though such thinking represents only a small minority. But over there, everyone will think that all Indians are like Rahul Gandhi, so one must speak thoughtfully. I found his remarks very objectionable.