Amid the Recent Sentencing of Sean 'Diddy' Combs to 50 Months Behind Bars — From Freak Offs to Turkish Sex Baths, Here Are 8 Things to Know About P. Diddy

Things do not seem like a fairy tale for P. Diddy now. Well, it never did considering his past! The American music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison on 3 October, 2025. The prosecutors demanded that the singer should be given a prison sentence of 11 years for the crimes he committed.

The District Judge Arun Subramanian gave a verdict of 50 months behind bars along with a fine of $500,000. The name Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been associated with several crimes, from prostitution to sexual assault to sex trafficking and many more.

Three months ago, the music mogul literally fell down on his knees when he was acquitted by the court on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, he was found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The high-profile case has been trending for a long period of time.

The singer has been subjected to numerous allegations and has become a long-forming symbol of the scandalous ‘Diddy parties’ aka Freak Off parties hosted by the singer from the 1990s to 2020s.

Sean P. Diddy is a well-known name who has played a significant role in the music industry by etching his name onto the world of hip-hop and R&B music. Diddy is often credited with introducing legendary singers and rappers including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

Along with his accomplishments, Diddy is popular for his highly controversial alternate lifestyle.

The story of Sean Diddy Combs precedes decades, and over the course of time there have been some outrageous claims and rumours about the singer. Here are the 8 things to know about P. Diddy: