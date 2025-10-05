Amid the Recent Sentencing of Sean 'Diddy' Combs to 50 Months Behind Bars — From Freak Offs to Turkish Sex Baths, Here Are 8 Things to Know About P. Diddy

Things do not seem like a fairy tale for P. Diddy now. Well, it never did considering his past! The American music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison on 3 October, 2025. The prosecutors demanded that the singer should be given a prison sentence of 11 years for the crimes he committed.
The District Judge Arun Subramanian gave a verdict of 50 months behind bars along with a fine of $500,000. The name Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been associated with several crimes, from prostitution to sexual assault to sex trafficking and many more.
Three months ago, the music mogul literally fell down on his knees when he was acquitted by the court on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, he was found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The high-profile case has been trending for a long period of time.
The singer has been subjected to numerous allegations and has become a long-forming symbol of the scandalous ‘Diddy parties’ aka Freak Off parties hosted by the singer from the 1990s to 2020s.
Sean P. Diddy is a well-known name who has played a significant role in the music industry by etching his name onto the world of hip-hop and R&B music. Diddy is often credited with introducing legendary singers and rappers including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.
Along with his accomplishments, Diddy is popular for his highly controversial alternate lifestyle.
The story of Sean Diddy Combs precedes decades, and over the course of time there have been some outrageous claims and rumours about the singer. Here are the 8 things to know about P. Diddy:
Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal dropped a shocking claim about him in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. He revealed that Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, was not telling the whole story. She had earlier filed a lawsuit against the rapper for subjecting her to abuse, sex trafficking, and violence during their relationship.
Deal stated that Diddy was seen visiting the Turkish baths, where men meet for sexual intercourse. He further noted that the singer would visit the baths two or three times a week. Deal also affirmed during the interview that Diddy would direct his girlfriend Cassie to hire the male sex workers for him to avoid getting traced.
The stage name of the kingpin of the music industry, Sean John Combs, is P. Diddy. But the singer has been known by various nicknames over the years. He was formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy, and Love.
At the age of 51, he changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2017. His name constitutes different eras for the singer. He was referred to as Puffy back in the 90s and was also credited with the nickname ‘Puff Daddy’.
There have been multiple accusations of sexual misconduct involving minors against P. Diddy, formerly known as Puff Daddy.
In 2005, a case was filed in his name where the allegations were him forcing a 10-year-old boy from Los Angeles to “do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes.”
Suge Knight, former CEO of American music label company Death Row, made some heavy allegations regarding the fetishes of P. Diddy. He accused the rapper of allegedly molesting Justin Bieber and Usher when they just started out in the industry.
He dropped the shocking news that young Justin Bieber was made to accompany grown men by Sean Diddy Combs. He claimed the purpose was not for regular grooming, instead it was for romantic vacations.
Diddy allegedly faces over 100 lawsuits against him for charges of rape, assault, and others. According to lawyer Tony Buzbee, several men and women have accused the singer of forcing them into sex acts by promising a career in music. His victims also include young children. As per Buzbee, the allegations have claimed that Diddy used drugs on his potential targets.
In 2024, an unsealed federal indictment revealed some shocking facts about the Freak Off parties hosted by Diddy. The documents stated that he used to coerce women into participating in sexual acts, which he referred to as the “Freak Offs.” These Freak Off parties sometimes lasted for hours—or worse, for days. Diddy allegedly filmed these acts and even participated in them.
The documents further highlighted that the victims were given drugs to keep them under control, and afterwards they were hooked up with IV fluids to recover. The indictment added that Diddy even abused his victims by physically harming them. The abuse even involved kicking, hitting, or dragging them and causing physical injuries.
From falling in love with Combs on a trip to Miami to becoming a victim of physical abuse and violence, Casandra Ventura shared some deep, crucial insights into her personal experience with Diddy, which was nothing short of traumatic.
She described Diddy as “controlling” and “abusive” in the later years of their relationship, which lasted for around 10 years. Ventura expressed that she was constantly abused by her then-lover Diddy.
She recalled, “Make the wrong face and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face.” It was in 2023 when Ventura filed a civil case against the rapper, accusing him of years-long abuse. At the beginning of the trial, the jury members witnessed the shocking CCTV footage of Diddy hitting and dragging Ventura off the floor outside an LA hotel room.
Diddy’s infamous White Parties were often attended by his associates or “friends” from his inner circle. These White Parties were hosted by him between 1998 to 2009 and had a dress code of all-white. Diddy claimed that the parties aimed to unite people from different races and generations.
The Diddy trial has led to the resurfacing of many old images and videos of A-list celebrities from his parties. The names of the attendees range from big music moguls like Diddy himself to prominent figures from Hollywood.
Music giants like Jay-Z and his spouse Beyoncé, aka Queen Bey, have long been associated with the rapper. Among other celebrities on the guest list of go-to White Parties are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Martha Stewart, etc.
Diddy’s net worth, once estimated at $800 million, has dropped to around $400 million as of October 2025. This significant decline is reportedly due to multiple business losses and ongoing criminal and civil cases. His main source of income came from his various assets, particularly his liquor deals with Diageo for Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila. However, that partnership ended in January 2024 after legal disputes were settled. [Rh/VS]
