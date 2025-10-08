RJD Says ‘all is well’ in Mahagathbandhan amid Seat-Sharing Talks

New Delhi, Oct 8: Amid growing speculation of internal rifts within the Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has dismissed concerns, asserting that “all is well” within the alliance and claimed that people have decided to form Tejashwi's government in the state.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Tiwari responded to reports of tension among allies, saying, “All is well within the Mahagathbandhan. The seat-sharing decisions are being finalised, and in a day or two, the seat distribution will be announced officially. Everyone will get due respect, and all parties will have their share.”

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is expected to take on the BJP-led NDA in the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11 -- with results declared on November 14.

On the alliance's chief ministerial face, Tiwari said, “The mood and sentiment of the public hold great significance for us in a democracy. The people have already decided that we will form the Tejashwi government in Bihar,” he said.

"Within a day or two, it will be announced officially," he added.