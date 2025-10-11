Taliban Bans Women Journalists in Delhi Press Meet, Journalist and Politicians Raise Questions

A press conference was held at New Delhi on 10th October 2025, following the meeting of India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. What stunned everyone was that no women journalists were allowed to attend the press conference. The decision, made by the Taliban delegation, sparked widespread criticism from Indian politicians, journalists, and civil society groups. The press conference was held at the Afghan Embassy as a follow-up to the bilateral discussions that took place at Hyderabad House. The issues discussed in the meeting included regional stability, terrorism, and diplomatic engagement.

As per reports, only a few selected media outlets were invited to the press conference, and only male journalists were allowed entry. Some female reporters who arrived at the venue were told that the seating was “full,” but later photographs of the event showed empty chairs inside. Reports suggest that this decision was made at the insistence of the Taliban delegation, even though Indian officials had suggested otherwise.