Taliban Bans Women Journalists in Delhi Press Meet, Journalist and Politicians Raise Questions

Women journalists were barred from the Taliban press conference in Delhi.
The press meet discussed regional security, terrorism, and India-Afghanistan diplomatic ties.
The exclusion sparked criticism from journalists, politicians, raising questions.
A press conference was held at New Delhi on 10th October 2025, following the meeting of India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. What stunned everyone was that no women journalists were allowed to attend the press conference. The decision, made by the Taliban delegation, sparked widespread criticism from Indian politicians, journalists, and civil society groups. The press conference was held at the Afghan Embassy as a follow-up to the bilateral discussions that took place at Hyderabad House. The issues discussed in the meeting included regional stability, terrorism, and diplomatic engagement.
As per reports, only a few selected media outlets were invited to the press conference, and only male journalists were allowed entry. Some female reporters who arrived at the venue were told that the seating was “full,” but later photographs of the event showed empty chairs inside. Reports suggest that this decision was made at the insistence of the Taliban delegation, even though Indian officials had suggested otherwise.
During the 30-minute briefing, Muttaqi urged neighboring nations to prevent their territories from being used for terrorism and denied the presence of organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Afghanistan. He defended his government's stance on women's rights, calling accusations of gender discrimination “propaganda” and asserting that Afghanistan adhered to its own laws and customs. The Taliban minister expressed interest in expanding diplomatic ties with India and referred to his government as the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” External Affairs Minister Jaishankar announced India’s decision to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, focusing on cooperation in trade, health, and development.
The exclusion of women from the event faced heavy criticism. Journalists and opposition leaders, including P. Chidambaram and Mahua Moitra, condemned the move, while some argued that male reporters should have refused to participate in response to such an act. TMC MP Mahua Moitra said “ The government has dishonoured every single Indian woman by allowing the Taliban minister to exclude women journalists from presser. Shameful bunch of spineless hypocrites.” Now, the government’s stance on the incident is being questioned.
Reports noted that this was the first time women were excluded from a press conference hosted by a foreign government in India. Neither the Ministry of External Affairs nor the Taliban delegation issued an official statement on the matter.
The incident has raised concerns about its implications for press freedom and gender equality, as well as India’s diplomatic approach toward the Taliban. It also reflects the broader pattern of restrictions placed on women in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in 2021, where they remain largely excluded from public life, the workforce, and educational opportunities. [Rh/Eth/SY]
