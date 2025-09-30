Afghanistan In Massive Internet Shutdown Amid Taliban 'Morality' Crackdown

A large-scale Internet blackout swept across Afghanistan on September 29, just weeks after the ruling Taliban authorities started severing fiber-optic cables in multiple provinces, leading to localized outages.

Many international and local news outlets reporting from Afghanistan have been affected by the massive outage, including RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Radio Mashaal.

"Afghanistan is now in the midst of a total Internet blackout as Taliban authorities move to implement morality measures, with multiple networks disconnected through the morning," said Internet governance watchdog Netblocks.

The Taliban leadership has not publicly commented on the nationwide shutdown, and it was not clear how long it would last.

On September 26, however, Haji Zahid, a local Taliban spokesman in the northern province of Balkh, said in a post on X that the ban had been ordered by their leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, "to prevent immoral activities."