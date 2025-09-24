Taliban bans women-authored 140 books, blocks 18 subjects, citing them as “anti-sharia”

The Taliban government, in an attempt to further curb and erase the Afghan women's education sector, has banned 140 books written by women. The government also prohibits the teaching of 18 subjects that clash with Sharia law, according to the Taliban’s official. The order to put a restriction on these subjects was issued in late August 2025.

The Taliban government has removed 680 books, out of which 140 books were authored by women, from the Afghan university teaching system as part of a new ban. This ban also includes and outlaws the teachings of 18 subjects; most of them are women-centric, such as human rights, sex education, gender and development, women’s sociology, and the role of women in communication.

This eventually further restricts women’s right to education and public life. Notably, there are subjects that provide a platform and academic space for discussing and addressing women’s life issues.

Among those 140 women-authored books, some scientific discipline texts are also included, such as titles like “Safety in the Chemical Laboratory,” after being considered as ‘anti-Sharia and Taliban policies’ or in conflict with the principles of Sharia and the system’s own defined policies.

Additionally, this decree also blocks 310 books that were authored by Iranian writers and publishers in order to stop “Iranian influence” on young Afghan minds and classrooms.