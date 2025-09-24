Taliban bans women-authored 140 books, blocks 18 subjects, citing them as “anti-sharia”

The Taliban government, in an attempt to further curb and erase the Afghan women's education sector, has banned 140 books written by women. The government also prohibits the teaching of 18 subjects that clash with Sharia law, according to the Taliban’s official. The order to put a restriction on these subjects was issued in late August 2025.
The Taliban government has removed 680 books, out of which 140 books were authored by women, from the Afghan university teaching system as part of a new ban. This ban also includes and outlaws the teachings of 18 subjects; most of them are women-centric, such as human rights, sex education, gender and development, women’s sociology, and the role of women in communication.
This eventually further restricts women’s right to education and public life. Notably, there are subjects that provide a platform and academic space for discussing and addressing women’s life issues.
Among those 140 women-authored books, some scientific discipline texts are also included, such as titles like “Safety in the Chemical Laboratory,” after being considered as ‘anti-Sharia and Taliban policies’ or in conflict with the principles of Sharia and the system’s own defined policies.
Additionally, this decree also blocks 310 books that were authored by Iranian writers and publishers in order to stop “Iranian influence” on young Afghan minds and classrooms.
This restriction is the latest in a series of curtailments that have been imposed on Afghans since the Taliban returned to power four years ago. Girls are barred from secondary schooling and education; they are only to study till 6th grade, and the midwifery courses that were once considered a lifeline for women’s health were shut down in 2024.
Earlier this week, 16th September, the Taliban ordered the cutting of fiber-optic internet in at least 10 provinces, officials said it was a move taken to prevent immoral activity.
While the Taliban’s government has said that they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Afghan culture and Islamic Law, the rules that they have imposed in the country are particularly restrictive, targeting and hard-hitting on women and girls residing in the country.
(Rh/MG/NS)
