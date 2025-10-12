Bihar Election 2025: BJP Central Election Committee to Finalize Bihar Candidate List in Crucial Meeting Today

New Delhi, Oct 12: The BJP Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the party headquarters to finalize the names of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders will be present to deliberate on the election strategy and shortlist candidates for all major constituencies in the state. The selection process is expected to be thorough, with discussions focused on ensuring strong contenders in each seat.

The official list of BJP candidates will be released after the meeting, enabling the party to accelerate poll preparations.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting discontent among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that discussions were still in progress.