“Chirag Paswan Is Transgender,” Claims Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board Member, Dr. Rajan Singh, Calls for Public Acknowledgment

Dr. Rajan Singh claimed Chirag Paswan hides his transgender identity.
He urged Paswan to acknowledge his identity publicly.
Chirag Paswan is a former actor and current politician.
Dr. Rajan Singh, a member of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board, has stirred controversy with his remarks targeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan. The video surfaced on instagram on August 27, 2025. In the video while speaking to the media, Dr. Rajan alleged that Chirag Paswan belongs to the transgender community but has been hiding his identity.
He said there is no minister from the transgender community in the country and claimed that many transgender people in politics often hide their personality. He then created a stir by saying,
Dr. Rajan further urged Paswan to speak openly about his identity, adding:
Chirag Kumar Paswan, currently serving as India’s 19th Minister of Food Processing Industries since June 2024, is a well-known politician from Bihar and has been the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) since 2021. He is the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan—veteran Union Minister and founder of the LJP—and Reena Sharma, a Punjabi Hindu air hostess from Amritsar.
Ram Vilas Paswan, remembered for his calm nature and long-standing commitment to social justice, had a political career spanning over fifty years. He represented marginalized communities, served multiple terms in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and held several key ministerial portfolios.
Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan briefly tried his hand at acting, appearing in the 2011 Bollywood film Miley Naa Miley Hum. He later shifted focus to politics, contesting and winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Jamui constituency in Bihar.
Dr. Rajan’s comments have triggered discussion, bringing the question of gender identity into the political spotlight and placing Chirag Paswan in the middle of an unexpected controversy. [Rh/VP]
