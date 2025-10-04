“Chirag Paswan Is Transgender,” Claims Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board Member, Dr. Rajan Singh, Calls for Public Acknowledgment

Chirag Kumar Paswan, currently serving as India’s 19th Minister of Food Processing Industries since June 2024, is a well-known politician from Bihar and has been the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) since 2021. He is the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan—veteran Union Minister and founder of the LJP—and Reena Sharma, a Punjabi Hindu air hostess from Amritsar.

Ram Vilas Paswan, remembered for his calm nature and long-standing commitment to social justice, had a political career spanning over fifty years. He represented marginalized communities, served multiple terms in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and held several key ministerial portfolios.

Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan briefly tried his hand at acting, appearing in the 2011 Bollywood film Miley Naa Miley Hum. He later shifted focus to politics, contesting and winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Jamui constituency in Bihar.

Dr. Rajan's comments have triggered discussion, bringing the question of gender identity into the political spotlight and placing Chirag Paswan in the middle of an unexpected controversy.





