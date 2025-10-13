Bypolls to Budgam, Nagrota Assembly Seats in J&K; ECI Issues Notification

Srinagar, Oct 13: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday notified bypolls to the Nagrota and Budgam Legislative Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir on November 11.

The seats fell vacant because of the death of the incumbent MLA of Nagrota and the resignation of the incumbent MLA from the Budgam seat.

The ECI notification has fixed October 20 as the date for filing nominations, October 22 for scrutiny of nomination papers and October 24 as the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Voting for the seats would be held on November 11, and the entire poll process must be completed before November 16.

Timing for the polling has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.