Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Prasad, Family in IRCTC Hotel Scam case

New Delhi, Oct 13: In a jolt to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, a Delhi court on Wednesday decided to frame charges against them in the IRCTC hotel scam case.

Pronouncing its decision, the Rouse Avenue Court paved the way for the trial of the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Special judge Vishal Gogne had reserved its order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on framing of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption charges against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, and Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal.

The alleged scam took place between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister. During his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the norms.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities in giving the contract for maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a firm when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister.

One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, who is the wife of Prem Gupta, a close friend of Lalu Prasad. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP at that time.