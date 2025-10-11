Gautam Adani lauds Whistling Woods International Students as ‘Gems of Bharat’; Praises Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan

Gautam Adani had said: "If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were. That is why we must own our story, not with arrogance, but with authenticity, not as propaganda, but as purpose.”

Citing the example of Raj Kapoor’s iconic film 'Awara', in which the famous actor in the role of a common man, made a deep emotional connect with Soviet audiences in the post-World War II era, he said that Kapoor was India's finest advocate of soft power, building a cultural bond that uplifted Indo-Soviet ties for generations.

Gautam Adani warned against allowing India’s stories being told through Western perspectives, as was the case with films like 'Gandhi' and 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

"Why must it take Richard Attenborough from across the oceans to tell us Indians the story of our Mahatma?" he asked.

He said that for too long, "India's voice has been firm within our own borders but faint beyond them. And in that silence, others have lifted the pen, sketching Bharat through their lenses tinted by bias and shaped by their convenience."

"And nothing reveals this bias more than the British film 'Slumdog Millionaire', a spectacle that sold Dharavi's poverty for Western applause, turning our pain into foreign award-winning ceremonies," the billionaire businessman said.

He went on to point out that in contrast, a Hollywood film like 'Top Gun' “is not just selling cinema; it is projecting power".

"Behind the dogfights and heroism lies a brilliantly crafted narrative, one that showcases national pride, the might of the US military, and drives exports, an image of American courage to every corner of the world. These films are not just stories. They are strategic instruments designed to shape perception, project US strength, and define US identity," he said.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. (NS)

Suggested Reading: