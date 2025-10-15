Rajdeep Sardesai Makes Public Apology 14 Years After Falsely Accusing BJP Councillor of Corruption

Rajdeep Sardesai, prime-time host of India Today, issued a public apology on Monday, 13 October 2025, to Ajit Tokas, a former BJP ward councillor, for raising false corruption allegations against him in 2011.

In it prime-time segment, India Today had claimed that Tokas, then a councillor from Munirka, had accepted bribes to permit unauthorised constructions in his ward. He was subsequently suspended from the BJP. Delhi Lokayukta took suo moto cognizance of the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

In 2012, the allegations were proven to be false and Tokas was cleared of the charges.

14 years later, Sardesai uploaded a public clarification and apology for the incident on social media.

“There is no evidence on record to substantiate that Mr. Tokas ever demanded money in relation to any project,” the statement read. Sardesai apologised for the “Social and Political reputational harm caused by the airing of the said programme.”

The statement went on to clarify that the investigation in question had been conducted by an external agency, and that Sardesai was only responsible for anchoring the programme based on its findings.