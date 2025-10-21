Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Rises: Sanae Takaichi Takes Charge as Japan’s First Female Prime Minister



The Sequence of Events

Takaichi’s rise to the top follows months of turbulence within the ruling LDP. The political crisis began in December 2023, when four ministers in then–Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet resigned over a major fundraising scandal. Following the scandal, Kishida announced in August 2024 that he would not seek re-election as party leader. Shigeru Ishiba succeeded him but lost the lower house majority in the October 2024 elections. The coalition’s subsequent defeat in the upper house in July 2025 forced Ishiba’s resignation in September.

Takaichi was elected as the new LDP leader on October 3, 2025. A week later, the LDP’s long-time coalition partner Komeito withdrew from their alliance over policy disagreements, prompting Takaichi to forge a new coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin no Kai) on October 20.

Born on March 3, 1961, Takaichi studied business management at Kobe University and later worked as a television presenter. In the 1980s, she spent time in Washington, D.C., working in the office of U.S. Democrat Patricia Schroeder, where she first developed her political outlook. Takaichi entered Japanese politics in 1992, won her first seat in 1993, and joined the LDP in 1996. Over her career, she has served in multiple cabinet positions, including Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, Minister for Economic Security, and State Minister for Trade and Industry.