Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Rises: Sanae Takaichi Takes Charge as Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi, the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has been elected as the country’s next prime minister after securing a majority in the lower house on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The 64-year-old veteran politician won 237 of the 465 votes, paving the way for her historic appointment as Japan’s first-ever female prime minister. She is expected to be approved by the upper house before being formally sworn in as the nation’s 104th leader. Takaichi will succeed Shigeru Ishiba, who stepped down last month following his party’s electoral losses.
Her immediate task will be to form a new cabinet, which she is expected to unveil later on Tuesday. Takaichi’s win marks a significant milestone for a nation that has long ranked low in women’s political representation. She is also expected to attend several key diplomatic events in the coming days, including a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Reports suggest that Takaichi may appoint Satsuki Katayama as Japan’s first female finance minister.
Takaichi’s rise to the top follows months of turbulence within the ruling LDP. The political crisis began in December 2023, when four ministers in then–Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet resigned over a major fundraising scandal. Following the scandal, Kishida announced in August 2024 that he would not seek re-election as party leader. Shigeru Ishiba succeeded him but lost the lower house majority in the October 2024 elections. The coalition’s subsequent defeat in the upper house in July 2025 forced Ishiba’s resignation in September.
Takaichi was elected as the new LDP leader on October 3, 2025. A week later, the LDP’s long-time coalition partner Komeito withdrew from their alliance over policy disagreements, prompting Takaichi to forge a new coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin no Kai) on October 20.
Born on March 3, 1961, Takaichi studied business management at Kobe University and later worked as a television presenter. In the 1980s, she spent time in Washington, D.C., working in the office of U.S. Democrat Patricia Schroeder, where she first developed her political outlook. Takaichi entered Japanese politics in 1992, won her first seat in 1993, and joined the LDP in 1996. Over her career, she has served in multiple cabinet positions, including Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, Minister for Economic Security, and State Minister for Trade and Industry.
Known as Japan’s “Iron Lady,” Takaichi’s conservative approach mirrors that of her mentor, the late Shinzo Abe. She has pledged to revive “Abenomics,” focusing on fiscal stimulus and monetary easing, and to pursue constitutional reforms to strengthen Japan’s Self-Defence Forces amid rising regional tensions.
Takaichi’s rise has also drawn attention to her conservative social views. She opposes same-sex marriage, supports male-only succession in the imperial family, and rejects the idea of separate surnames for married couples. During her campaign, she made remarks critics described as Islamophobic, stating that Japan “would not accept Islamists or illegal migrants.”
Despite these controversies, she has proposed several practical reforms, including tax deductions for babysitting, corporate incentives for childcare, and expanded healthcare for women — policies aimed at addressing Japan’s aging population and supporting working families.
As she takes office, Takaichi faces the formidable task of restoring public trust in the LDP, which has been shaken by scandals and waning voter confidence. In her victory speech, she acknowledged these challenges, saying, “We have received harsh criticism from our core supporters and party members. The LDP must change for the sake of Japan’s present and future.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate her, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral relations. “Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan,” Modi posted on X. “I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.” [Rh/VP]
