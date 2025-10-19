Nepal’s Youth Uprising Explained: Decades of Corruption Reach a Tipping Point

Weeks after police shot into a crowd of student demonstrators in September, killing at least 19 people, the smoke still hung over Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. The streets, once filled with schoolchildren, were now occupied by armed soldiers.

What started as a protest against a social media ban wasn’t solely about TikTok or Facebook. It was the emergence of long-held frustrations and a reckoning with a century of instability and corruption.

The Gen Z protesters in Nepal inherited a democracy their grandparents fought for, and watched with their parents as it unraveled. To understand the anger of 2025, you must review a history characterized by kings, revolutions, and continual demands for accountability.

For much of modern history, Nepal was governed by kings. The Rana dynasty seized power in 1848, establishing an oligarchy that isolated Nepal for over a century. Education was limited to elites, and the general Nepali population had little say in government.

Autocracy and the Panchayat system

After World War II, inspired by India’s independence, Nepali exiles began to form opposition parties. A revolt in 1951, backed by King Tribhuvan, ended Rana rule and opened Nepal’s borders.

Within a year, King Mahendra dissolved parliament, banned parties, and imposed the autocratic Panchayat system. For the next 30 years, Nepal was governed by a complicated hierarchy of councils that reported directly to the crown. Political dissidents or challengers to the crown were either jailed or exiled. News media were heavily censored, but some dissent still survived underground.

The 1990 People’s Movement