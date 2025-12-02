Parliament Winter Session 2025: Live Updates

The day (2 December 2025) began with a protest by opposition parties against the SIR outside the Parliament. Senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge joined the protest, raising the slogan “SIR pe charcha karo.”
Proceedings commenced at 11am, with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan chairing the Rajya Sabha and Speaker Om Birla chairing the Lok Sabha.
The business agenda for the day lists 15 starred questions, 4 sets of papers to be laid, and 1 bill for consideration and return in the Rajya Sabha; 20 starred questions, 9 sets of papers to be laid, and 15 bills to be laid in the Lok Sabha. Also listed were other matters such as statements, resolutions, reports, and motions.