In Blow to ‘Fetal Personhood’ Push, Alabamian Serving 18 Years After Stillbirth Gets New Trial

By Jessica Corbett

While Brooke Shoemaker and a rights group representing her in court are celebrating this week after an Alabama judge threw out her conviction and ordered a new trial, her case is also drawing attention to the dangers of “fetal personhood” policies.

“Laws and judicial decisions that grant fetuses—and in some cases embryos and fertilized eggs—the same legal rights and status given to born people, such as the right to life, is ‘fetal personhood,’” explains the website of the group, Pregnancy Justice. “When fetuses have rights, this fundamentally changes the legal rights and status of all pregnant people, opening the door to criminalization, surveillance, and obstetric violence.”

Since the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling ended the federal right to abortion in 2022, far-right activists and politicians have ramped up their fight for fetal personhood policies. Pregnancy Justice found that in the two years after the decision, the number of people who faced criminal charges related to their pregnancies hit its highest level in US history.

Shoemaker’s case began even earlier, in 2017, when she experienced a stillbirth at home about 24-26 weeks into her pregnancy. Paramedics brought her to a hospital, where she disclosed using methamphetamine while pregnant. Although a medical examiner could not determine whether the drug use caused the stillbirth—and, according to Pregnancy Justice, “her placenta showed clear signs of infection”—a jury found her guilty of chemical endangerment of a minor. She’s served five years of her 18-year sentence.

“After becoming Ms. Shoemaker’s counsel in 2024, Pregnancy Justice filed a petition alongside Andrew Stanley of the Samford Law Office requesting a hearing based on new evidence about the infection that led to the demise of Ms. Shoemaker’s pregnancy, leading the judge to agree with Pregnancy Justice’s medical witness and to vacate the conviction,” the rights group said in a Monday statement.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Tickal wrote in his December 22 order that “should the facts had been known, and brought before the jury, the results probably would have been different.”

Shoemaker said Monday that “after years of fighting, I’m thankful that I’m finally being heard, and I pray that my next Christmas will be spent at home with my children and parents... I’m hopeful that my new trial will end with me being freed, because I simply lost my pregnancy at home because of an infection. I loved and wanted my baby, and I never deserved this.”