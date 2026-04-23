Congress alleges misuse of agencies after ECI notice to Kharge over 'terrorist' remark

Referring to former BJP President Bangaru Laxman, Udit Raj said: "However, he even had to go to jail. This Manuvadi mindset is so dangerous that they defamed their own national President, sent him to jail, and destroyed his life. From this, one can imagine the level of hatred they have for leaders of other parties. This notice has not been sent by the Election Commission of India, but by the BJP -- there is no difference left between the two."