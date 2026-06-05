BJP Accepts K Annamalai's Resignation; Reports Suggest Plans for New Political Movement

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday accepted the resignation submitted by former Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the party.

This was confirmed by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge of the party in a press release.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party," the Press release added.

Amid intense speculation over his political future and reports suggesting that he may launch a people’s movement that could eventually evolve into a political party, Annamalai has announced he will address his supporters through social media on Friday afternoon.

In a post on X on Thursday, Annamalai said, “Tomorrow at around 12 noon, I look forward to meeting all of you through social media, sharing my thoughts, and having an open-hearted conversation.”

His announcement has further fuelled expectations that the former IPS officer may finally reveal his next political move after several days of speculation about a possible departure from the BJP.

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai resigned from the Indian Police Service in 2019 before entering politics. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks. Within a year, he was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president, becoming one of the youngest state chiefs in the party and a prominent face of its expansion efforts in the state.

Sources close to Annamalai told NDTV that he is working on plans to launch a people’s movement aimed at identifying, training, and grooming young leaders across Tamil Nadu. According to these sources, the initiative could eventually be transformed into a political party. He already runs a non-profit organisation called “We the Leaders”, which is expected to serve as the base for this proposed movement.

The speculation comes amid reports of growing differences over the BJP’s political strategy in Tamil Nadu. Sources indicate that tensions began after the BJP renewed its alliance with the AIADMK and replaced Annamalai as state president. Annamalai was reportedly in favour of an independent political strategy for the BJP in the state rather than rejoining the AIADMK-led alliance.

Sources further claim that he felt increasingly sidelined ahead of the recent Assembly elections and was disappointed at not being assigned a national role, despite expectations of elevation within the party. It is also reported that he declined an offer of a Rajya Sabha seat from the party.

[VP]