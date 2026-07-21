Rahul Gandhi Detained, Priyanka and Akhilesh Yadav Removed from Protest Site

When cops tried to remove Rahul Gandhi from the protest site, he dug in his heels. However, after repeated persuasion, the cops managed to shift him out of the high-security zone.

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being detained by police during a protest by Congress leaders outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar) IANS