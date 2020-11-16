Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

Etiquettes of the gym during social distancing and pandemic era

Gym
People can jump back only if they take adequate measures to safeguard themselves at the gym. Unsplash

Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community. Those hoping to go back to their gym routine after remaining homebound for about 7 months are undeniably excited, but they can jump back only if they take adequate measures to safeguard themselves at the gym.

Many gym-goers have switched to e-tutorials to continue their workouts, while a majority of fitness enthusiasts have adopted running, cycling, and Yoga as their mode of workout. However, for all these workouts too, following social etiquettes are a must! Dr. Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund speaks to IANSlife to share some precautionary measures against Covid-19 to be taken before, at, and after the gym.

BEFORE YOU HIT THE GYM:

  • Renew your membership online/ overcall: Ensure that you use the contactless booking and payment methods to get your membership in place. Avoid queuing up at the gym to discuss the matters face-to-face with the trainer.
  • Pick a suitable timing: Speak to your trainer to discuss your workout needs, and also the appropriate time at which you could come in to work out. This way, you can opt for non-peak hours to finish your workout. Arrive and exit the gym at the pre-defined time.
  • Prep your supplies: Prepare your gym bag with a few face masks, a water bottle, a sanitizer, wet wipes, and your own Yoga mat. Come prepared, do not share or pass around your supplies for general use. You may also want to invest in a few pairs of gym gloves & sweatbands, which can be washed before reuse. In that way, you can segregate your gym clothes and accessories.
  • If you are unwell, stay at home: Don’t try to optimally utilize your gym membership when you are sick, stay at home, and return to the gym only upon your doctor’s advice. You can also check your body temperate before you step out of home, so you can stay back if required.

Gym
To be on the safer side, sanitize your gym equipment with a disinfectant spray before you use them. Unsplash

AT THE GYM:

  • Sanitize your equipment: If you don’t have gym gloves, it’s fine, sanitize the equipment before use. After you are done using the equipment, sanitize your hands, and carry the sanitizer in your pocket.
  • Social distancing is a must: Don’t greet your long-lost gym buddies or trainers with a hug, maintain appropriate social distancing. Do not huddle in groups.
  • Always wear your mask: Mask and face shield should not be removed during a workout. Even while talking to your trainer, the mask and face shield should be on.
  • Do not share your gym supplies: Your towels, mats, gloves, water bottles, and sanitizers are strictly for your personal use. Do not pass these around in general.
  • Opt-out of other facilities: Avoid using the showers at the gym, also give your massage sessions a pass, and avoid all engagement that would enquire you to remain in a confined space.

AFTER WORKOUT:

  • Sanitise: Wash your hands with soap and water, or sanitize your hands before getting into your car, handling your keys, or using any other non-gym item.
  • Don’t hangout: Stick to your gym time and don’t hang back to chat up with your friends around the corner. It is also avoidable to crowd near the gym’s juice stall.
  • Wash-up: After you return home, have a hot water shower; your gym clothes, gloves, and towels are to be washed separately. (IANS)

