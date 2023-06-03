Ahead of 'Operation Bluestar' anniversary, call of hoax bomb near Golden Temple

Just days ahead of the 39th anniversary of the Indian Army's "Operation Bluestar", a hoax bomb call near the Golden Temple on Saturday has put the Punjab Police on alert with the deployment of a bomb disposal squad at the spot.



Four persons, including three children, were taken into preventing custody for making the call to the police.



Officials said the police received a call at around 1 a.m. about planting four bombs near the Golden Temple.



Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex.



The operation was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.