Punjab Cabinet Approves Empanelment of 300 Specialist Doctors Across Key Health Departments

Chandigarh, Nov 28: In a bid to impart quality health services, the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday gave nod to empanel 300 specialist doctors across 12 key specialities.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet gave the nod to empanel 300 specialist doctors across 12 specialities, including medicine, paediatrics, psychiatry, dermatology, chest and TB, surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, and anaesthesiology across government health facilities.

This step will significantly augment specialist availability and improve the quality of secondary healthcare delivery for the people of Punjab.

The empanelment of specialists will be done at the district level through Civil Surgeons, and the empanelled specialist shall be entitled to an empanelment fee per patient for various services like OPD, IPD, emergency calls, major and minor surgeries and procedures and others.

The Cabinet also gave its concurrence to insert Rule 28A- Uniform Disciplinary and Appellate Framework under the Punjab Cooperative Societies Rules of 1963. This will ensure the removal of duplicate appellate channels, avoid conflicting decisions within the same board or its committees, clarify the chain of command in disciplinary proceedings, and ensure that appeals are heard only once within the institution.