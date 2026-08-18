Punjab Higher Education Crisis: Over 42% Teaching Posts Vacant, College Teachers Flag Unpaid Salaries and Allowances

DURING THE MONSOON SESSION of the Punjab Assembly, leaders from the opposition party, Congress, raised issues related to the shortage of teachers and delays in salary payments by the state. They asked about the situation of the higher education sector in the state. In response, Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains explained to the House the challenges currently facing Punjab's education system.

He told the House about the staffing situation in the government colleges of the state. During earlier sessions, while replying to Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, the minister explained that among the 5,686 sanctioned posts for professors and assistant professors, at least 2,424 are currently vacant. This accounts for more than 42% of professor and assistant professor posts across the 13 state universities and 64 degree colleges.

During that session, MLA Dhillon raised concerns about the situation in government colleges, saying that 64 colleges are functioning with the support of guest faculty and part-time staff. He highlighted the presence of 760 guest faculty members and 100 part-time teachers, saying that the colleges have a severe shortage of professors.

As per reports by The Tribune, the situation is also difficult in the 130 non-government aided colleges of Punjab. The staff there suffers from problems such as unpaid salaries, frozen allowances, and a long gap in the regular recruitment process. These non-government aided colleges have 3,000 regular teachers serving two lakh students, while the 64 government colleges, which have more than 77,000 students, depend largely on ad-hoc teaching arrangements.