PM Modi visits Rajasthan and prays at Shrinathji Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan on Wednesday on a one-day visit and offered prayers at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.



PM Modi was received at the Udaipur airport by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



At the temple, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the temple trust.



After visiting the temple, he will reach the Damodar Stadium (Nathdwara) and will address a public gathering.



Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Mavli-Marwar broad gauge projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore at Nathdwara (Rajsamand) and Abu Road (Sirohi).



n its first phase, the 82 kilometer railway line from Nathdwara to Deogarh will be upgraded. A budget of 968 crore has been approved for this.