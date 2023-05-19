Gehlot loyalists' poster attack on Pilot: Why silence on Sanjeevani scam?

"Exposing corruption and demanding investigation is good. These issues should be raised in the public interest. However, Jodhpur MP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat did such a big Sanjeevani scam. People's hard earned money of crores of rupees was lost. But Pilot Sahab did not utter a word on it," he added.



Bhakar Ram said, "Pilot never pointed a finger at the Sanjeevani scam. Never talked about this scam in any public forum. Never wrote anything against it on any social media. The public wants to know why so?



He questioned the relationship between Sachin Pilot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that when he holds meetings at Bhankrota in Jaipur and talks against his own government, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praises him on the same day. What is the relationship between the two, it should be made public," he demanded. [IANS/NS]