Minor raped by tantrik, gets gang-raped again in Rajasthan hospital

A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by a 'tantrik' (occult practitioner) on the pretext of healing her, was allegedly gang-raped by the hospital staff in which she was admitted in Rajasthan's Salumber district.

The girl was raped allegedly by occult practitioner Laxman Mongia, parking staff and compounder Rohit and Harish of the District Hospital Complex in Salumber.

On June 6, the victim's father admitted her to the district hospital during which it came to the fore that she is pregnant. As she was unmarried, doctor attending on her informed the police.

On July 6, the victim's maternal grandparents had filed a complaint against the accused. About 20 days after the case was registered, the police arrested all the three accused.