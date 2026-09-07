Owaisi-Beniwal rally fuels Third Front buzz in Rajasthan ahead of civic polls

POLITICAL ACTIVITY around Rajasthan's urban local body elections intensified after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo Hanuman Beniwal shared the stage at a joint rally in Jaipur, fuelling speculation about the emergence of a potential third political front in the state.
The two leaders addressed a public meeting in Municipal Corporation Ward 146 on Sunday in support of the AIMIM candidate, while also attacking both the BJP and the Congress and pitching themselves as an alternative political force. Their joint appearance has triggered discussions over evolving political equations in Rajasthan and the possibility of a broader AIMIM-RLP alliance beyond the civic polls.
Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said Rajasthan's politics has traditionally revolved around the BJP and Congress, but claimed that voters are now being presented with a new political alternative. He described the September 11 civic elections as an important test for voters and appealed to the public to support the AIMIM candidate.
He also urged voters to back RLP candidates in wards where the party is contesting.
Owaisi raised issues including education, government school facilities and women's safety while attacking the BJP government over its political approach. He argued that the elections should focus on people's fundamental concerns rather than communal issues.
Beniwal described the joint appearance as a new beginning for Rajasthan politics and spoke about the political cooperation between Jat and Muslim communities.
The RLP leader targeted the government over issues including alleged paper leaks, farmers' concerns, the Agniveer recruitment scheme and employment opportunities for young people. He said his party would continue to raise issues concerning farmers and the youth.
The statements made by both leaders have fuelled speculation that the AIMIM-RLP understanding could extend beyond the September 11 civic elections. Both Owaisi and Beniwal indicated that the political coordination could continue in future electoral contests, including the Rajasthan Assembly elections.
The development is significant in a state where the BJP and Congress have traditionally dominated electoral politics. The joint rally has therefore triggered fresh debate over whether AIMIM and RLP could emerge as a more organised third political force in Rajasthan.
For now, the focus remains on the civic elections, but Owaisi and Beniwal's joint public appearance has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's political landscape.
[AR]
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