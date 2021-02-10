Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Refugees Fear The Resurgence Of ISIS in Syria
Lead StoryWorld

Refugees Fear The Resurgence Of ISIS in Syria

The refugees in the largest Syrian displacement camp fears the resurgence of the Islamic State based on the recent killings in the camp according to the pro-Kurdish Rojava Information Center who said that almost half of them were conducted by active ISIS members residing in the camps

0
refugee
Refugees fear the resurgence of the Islamic state in the camps. Pixabay

A surge in violence at one of the biggest refugee camps in northeastern Syria is sparking renewed fears that the Islamic State terror group maintains a worrisome grip on the region.

Humanitarian officials and researchers say the al-Hol camp; Syria, home to about 62,000 mostly women and children, has been plagued by at least 18 murders of various refugees since the start of the year, including 12 in the first two weeks of January.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated

According to a report Monday by the pro-Kurdish Rojava Information Center (RIC), at least half of the killings were executions in Syria where the victims appear to have been beheaded, and that many of the attacks appear to be linked to IS.

Undoubtedly, ISIS has a lot of influence with the camp,” Charles Flynn, a RIC researcher, told VOA, using another acronym for the terror group.

In one case, Flynn said an Iraqi elder was publicly beheaded for working with the Asayish, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who provide security for al-Hol, and that other killings have been “claimed by active ISIS members who reside there.”

“There seems to be internal courts and councils of ISIS members who decide the fate of these victims and others,” he said.

The sudden spike in violence has alarmed United Nations’ officials, who have warned the killings “indicate an increasingly untenable security environment.”

U.N. officials said the 18 killings so far this year contrast with a total of about 35 at al-Hol for all of 2020, while RIC researchers recorded only two such murders this past December.

The influence IS in Syria appears to be exerting over developments at al-Hol has likewise gotten the attention of U.S. military commanders.

“This is an alarming development with potentially generational implications,” U.S. Central Command’s Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie warned Monday during a virtual address to the Middle East Institute.

“Unless the international community finds a way to repatriate, reintegrate into home communities, and support locally grown reconciliation programs we will bear witness to the indoctrination of the next generation of ISIS as these children become radicalized,” McKenzie said. “Failing to address this now means ISIS will never be truly defeated.”

Of the approximately 62,000 displaced persons still living in the al-Hol camp, more than half are children under the age of 12.

refugee
A refugee encampment. Pixabay

“The recent increase in violent events at the camp underscores that the camp is no place for any child to grow up,” U.N. OCHA spokesperson Danielle Moylan told VOA Monday. “Durable solutions for all residents – whether Syrian, Iraqi, or from another country – are needed.”

Intelligence from U.N. member states has also raised growing concerns about al-Hol.

“Some detainees see Hawl [sic] as the final remnant of the ‘caliphate,'” according to a report issued last week.

“Minors are reportedly being indoctrinated and prepared to become future ISIL operatives,” the report added, referring to IS by one of its other acronyms.

The Autonomous Administration for North and East Syria (AANES), which works with the SDF to maintain al-Hol, has been working to help the camp’s 24,000 displaced Syrians return home.  But the effort has been slow, with just over 800 leaving the camp as of late last year.

On Monday, a group of U.N. human rights experts sent letters to 57 countries, including to members of the U.S.-led coalition, calling on them to immediately repatriate nationals who are being held at al-Hol.

“Thousands of refugees held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse, and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” they wrote.

Counterterrorism officials and experts who study IS have warned operatives have consistently sought to use poor conditions at camps like al-Hol in an effort to strengthen the terror group’s brand.

There are likewise concerns about the dozen or so makeshift prisons in northeast Syria, which hold about 10,000 IS fighters, including about 2,000 fighters from outside Syria and Iraq.

ALSO READ: Startups Can Boost The Job Market

While the SDF continues to guard the prisoners with guidance and resources from the U.S.-led coalition, the prisoners “largely govern themselves,” warned U.S. Central Command’s Gen. McKenzie, who added any breakout could fuel IS’s efforts to regenerate.

More broadly, U.S. officials have told VOA that despite ongoing pressure, IS has managed to expand its influence in parts of Syria and Iraq. U.S. officials have estimated IS has anywhere from 14,000 to 16,000 fighters across Iraq and Syria, though intelligence from U.N. member states puts the figure at about 10,000. (VOA)

Previous articleCGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules
Next articleWhat To Do If Your Pet Has Gained A Few Pounds?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more
Education

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more
Lead Story

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna Gave Through His Incarnation!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lord Krishna is the supreme deity in Hinduism. There is not just one, but many facets of Krishna that distinguishes his persona! During his...
Read more

Report: About 1.7 Lakh People Lost Their Jobs Every Hour In Last April

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the wealth of the nation's top 100 billionaires increased by Rs 12.97 lakh crore since March 2020, about 1.7 lakh people lost their...
Read more

Changing Contours Of Indo-US Ties (Opinion)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After tolerating four years of tantrums, mood swings and fits, bad language, and the worst idiotic and overtly racist behavior when defeated by any...
Read more

How To Get The Most Out Of Casinos

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JONAS The gambling industry is huge around the world, also in India. Even though it is not legal in most states to run casinos...
Read more

Paid Maternity Leaves Acts As A Boon For Expecting Parents And Families

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Paid maternity leave has major mental and physical health benefits for mothers and children -- including reduced rates of postpartum depression and infant mortality,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Sung Matson on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
child pornography lawyer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Comprar terreno em São Paulo on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
go to my site on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Socjologia Blog on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
Cristina Rascoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
reddit personal finance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Newport House Clearance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Nila Brubaker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Socjologia on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada