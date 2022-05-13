Kumbh Mela 2025 preparation gearing up in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, which is gearing up for the Kumbh Mela in 2025, will have newer facilities for pilgrims.

The Prayagraj Mela authority has decided that an online booking system would be developed so that pilgrims can make bookings for puja and also hire boats for a ride to Sangam, the confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

They will be able to perform puja at the given date and time at the temple of their choice.

A meeting between the Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal, District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri, and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Chauhan, that work for 'darshan' around Akshayavat at Akbar Fort should also be expedited.

Recently, the PDA had prepared a proposal under which the path for the circumambulation of Akshayavat has been prepared. Instructions were given to start the work for the same at the earliest.

PDA'S Arvind Chauhan said: "It was proposed in the meeting that tourists coming from far-off places neither know the timing of aarti nor have any information about worship, boating, etc. It would be better if there is an online system for this. Even common tourists visiting Sangam would be able to use motorized boats on fair rent."