BJP Prophet comment led to Protest outside Jama Masjid in Delhi

The minority community members gathered in large numbers outside the Jama Masjid here and raised slogans against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their recent controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.



The people gathered on the stairs, just outside the Jama Masjid, here, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.



The protest was staged soon after the Friday prayers. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.



Pertinent to mention here that an FIR was also lodged against Nupur Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.



"We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility.



"One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said on Thursday. (AA/IANS)