Five female students in K'taka are seeking transfer certificates from their college: Hijab Controversy

Five Muslim girl students from the Hampanakatta University College here have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration after being denied permission to attend classes wearing hijab.



Principal Anusuya Rai has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges. However, they are being asked to submit another letter making certain corrections. The college management will take a call on issuing the certificates once the girls submit the letters

Due to the evaluation work, the undergraduate course teaching has been shifted online from Monday. Except for a few students, the majority of the 44 Muslim students who study in the college had attended classes as per the guidelines.

After the announcement of II PUC results, the admissions to UG courses will begin this week. Mangaluru University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapaditaya had earlier announced that the university would make special provisions for Muslim girls who want to join other colleges in connection with the hijab rule.

Hundreds of students studying at University College in Mangaluru city had boycotted the classes on May 26 protesting against allowing Muslim girl students to attend classes in hijab.

The students had demanded that the college management should prohibit students from wearing hijab in classes. They expressed their anger against the college management for allowing hijab in classrooms despite the court and the government orders in this regard.